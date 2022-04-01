Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

