Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

IONS opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,294,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $19,246,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

