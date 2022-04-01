Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 28,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,077,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
