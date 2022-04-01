Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,160.81

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.75), with a volume of 37,903 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £667.36 million and a PE ratio of 56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,311.67.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.