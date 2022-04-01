Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,160.81

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.75), with a volume of 37,903 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £667.36 million and a PE ratio of 56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,311.67.
Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)
