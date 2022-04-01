Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post $16.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $17.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $96.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $190.76 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

