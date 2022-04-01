Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Esquire Financial by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

