Essex LLC Acquires 17,375 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,556,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,914. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

