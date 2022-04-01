Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 184,947 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 1,508,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,468,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

