Essex LLC Grows Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of BATS:DTEC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.70. 14,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

