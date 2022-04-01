Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $104.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EUXTF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. Euronext has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

