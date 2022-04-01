Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euroseas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

ESEA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,067. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

