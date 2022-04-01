Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in HP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 386,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.63. 409,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

