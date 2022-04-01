Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 296,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American States Water has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

