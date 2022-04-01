Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,469. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.