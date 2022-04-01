Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.26. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,434. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

