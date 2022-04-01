Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $10.24 on Friday, hitting $300.36. The company had a trading volume of 751,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,689. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.11 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

