Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ecolab by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

ECL traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. 2,268,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

