Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,819. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

