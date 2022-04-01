Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,420 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

CCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.47. 5,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

