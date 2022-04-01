Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

