Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

