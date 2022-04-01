Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,080. The firm has a market cap of $173.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

