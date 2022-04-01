EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.50. EVgo shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 7,388 shares trading hands.
EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.
About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.