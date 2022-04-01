EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.50. EVgo shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 7,388 shares trading hands.

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

