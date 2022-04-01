Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $4.23 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of CAHPF opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.