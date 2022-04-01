Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,642 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. 1,086,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.