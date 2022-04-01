Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.27. 4,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $207.86 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

