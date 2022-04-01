Exane Derivatives Buys 213 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southern were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,688,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.