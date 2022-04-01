Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Herc were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

HRI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.00. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.66. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

