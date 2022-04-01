Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,821 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.65. 297,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $297.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

