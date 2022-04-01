Expensify, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Expensify in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Expensify stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

