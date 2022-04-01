Expensify, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Expensify in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).
Expensify stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
