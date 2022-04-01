Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

