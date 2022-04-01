Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exponent were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exponent by 48.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 260,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,201. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

