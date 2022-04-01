Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). Analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

