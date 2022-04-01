Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $349.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.