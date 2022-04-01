F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.45 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

