Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $105.13. 166,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,953. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
