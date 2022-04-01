FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

