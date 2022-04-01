Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

FPI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

