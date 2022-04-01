FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in FedEx were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.68. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.