FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.77. 11,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

