Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.06. 1,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,518,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

