Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.06. 1,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,518,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
