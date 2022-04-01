Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Down 1.2%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.43. 6,648 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

