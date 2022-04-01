Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

