Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,075. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

