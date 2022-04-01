Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 2,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

