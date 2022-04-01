Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.27.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 172,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.