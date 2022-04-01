Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 694 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

