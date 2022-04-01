Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,803 iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000.

IGE opened at $40.45 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

