Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,391,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

