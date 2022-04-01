Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,162 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. 2,366,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

